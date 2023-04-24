‘Kerala’s progress is held back by two ideologies’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused that the development of Kerala has been held back by two ideologies. He accused this while addressing a youth rally in Kochi. ‘On one hand, the BJP Govt is toiling day and night to increase the exports and distribute Kerala’s traditional medicines across the world. On the other hand, a few people are playing a different game. They are toiling to smuggle gold,’ said Prime Minister.

‘In the past years, efforts were not made to provide new opportunities to Kerala’s youth. The struggles between two types of ideologies are causing loss to Kerala. One ideology here places its party above Kerala’s interests. The other ideology places a family above everything else. Together, both of them promote violence & corruption. Youth of Kerala has to work hard to defeat both these ideologies,’ he added.

‘Previous governments did scams in every sector whereas our BJP govt is creating new opportunities for the youth in every sector. The BJP govt ran Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and gave new opportunities to the youth. With the mantra of “vocal for local”, we promoted local products. We opened up the space and defence sectors. Through the PLI scheme, the BJP govt increased manufacturing in the country. Through its policies, the BJP govt also increased exports,’ said PM.

Former MP and actor Suresh Gopi, actors Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali and Navya Nair and singer Vijay Yesudas Veteran Congressman AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony were also present.