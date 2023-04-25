Centre to seek report from Kerala government on reported leak of intelligence documents

The Centre will request a report from the state government on the alleged leak of confidential intelligence documents related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security arrangements during his visit to the state. The leak of the document prepared by Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar left the department red-faced after it became public. According to sources, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will first report the incident to the Central Government. Following that, the Centre will request a report or comment on the matter from the state government. The intelligence document released on Friday included information about the threat perceptions against the Prime Minister as well as general security arrangements, including the names of the officers on duty. According to sources, even though the information that has been leaked is not highly classified, security agencies will not take it lightly. Information leakage is always regarded as a serious blunder. If the leak is discovered to be intentional, the consequences will be severe. The Central government will seek a report on the lapse from the state government through proper channels, the sources added.