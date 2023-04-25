Six shops destroyed in the Nashik fruit market Fire

Tuesday’s fire at a fruit market in Nashik, Maharashtra, destroyed at least six shops, according to an official. According to sources with the fire department, the fire started around 7.20 am in the shops at a fruit market in the Panchavati neighbourhood on Aurangabad Road. He claimed that the shops began to emit smoke and that the packaging materials started burning. According to the official, four hours were spent fighting the fire, which required at least six fire tenders. Although there were no reported casualties, the fire, whose cause is still unknown, destroyed materials worth lakhs, the man said.