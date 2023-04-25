According to an official, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) began a three-day leadership training workshop for visually-challenged women professionals on Tuesday at its campus here. Press release from the institute, the workshop’s opening session, titled Leadership and Strategic Thinking for the Social Sector, began on Tuesday. The IIMA faculty members are modifying the course content and teaching to meet the special needs of the participants, according to the statement. At least 25 women from various organizations in Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan participated in the programme. The visually impaired participants will be taught topics such as strategic thinking for the social sector, governance and compliance issues in NGOs, financial literacy, negotiation skills, and how to lead in the social sector, according to the announcement.

According to the release, the workshop will assist these women professionals in gaining a better understanding of various functions and aspects of management, including self-growth, and will provide them with the knowledge and skills to gradually move up the growth ladder in their organizations or pursue senior-level positions in the social sector. The programme, designed by IIMA Professor Rajesh Chandwani, aims to provide participants with knowledge and skills that will prepare them to take on leadership roles. Eleven other faculty members from IIMA and the Blind People’s Association (BPA) with expertise in various academic areas have joined forces to provide participants with sessions on a variety of topics.