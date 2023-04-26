India evacuates 278 citizens from conflict-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri

India has rescued 278 of its citizens from conflict-stricken Sudan through Operation Kaveri. The first group of stranded Indians left Port Sudan on INS Sumedha for Jeddah, according to a tweet from Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

A power struggle between two rival factions in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, has resulted in at least 427 deaths, the destruction of hospitals, and the transformation of residential areas into war zones.

However, fighting has decreased since the two groups agreed to a 72-hour truce. Gunfire could still be heard on Tuesday, according to a witness. Operation Kaveri was launched to evacuate nearly 3,000 stranded Indian citizens in Sudan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the junior external affairs minister V Muraleedharan to oversee the operation. Muraleedharan will travel to Jeddah to manage the rescue efforts, as announced on Twitter.

The operation is named after Operation Ganga, which rescued Indians stranded in Ukraine when Russia launched a military operation against Kyiv. The decision was made because rivers reach their destination despite obstacles, according to an anonymous source.