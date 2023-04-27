Home Minister pay tribute to jawans killed in a Maoist attack in Dantewada

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute to the jawans killed in a powerful IED blast detonated by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Dantewada, about 450 kilometres south of Raipur, on Thursday. He was accompanied by state home minister Tamrdhwaj Sahu, senior officials, and people’s representatives as he laid a floral wreath on the coffins of the deceased security personnel at Karli police queue in Dantewada. The Chief Minister has cancelled his trip to poll-bound Karnataka for the election campaign. Ten Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel and a driver were killed when their vehicle was hit by an IED explosion in Aranpur on Wednesday. The blast launched the ill-fated vehicle into the air, leaving an 8-foot-deep and 12-foot-wide crater-like structure on the road. Following a tip-off about the presence of Maoists near Sameli and Aranpur, a large DRG team embarked on anti-Maoist search operations in the area three days ago. They were on their way back to Dantewada in a private vehicle from Aranpur when the Maoists attacked.