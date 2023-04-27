India climbs 6 places on World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023

New Delhi: India improved its position on the Logistics Performance Index of World bank. As per the 7th edition of Logistics Performance Index (LPI 2023), India climbed 6 positions to stand at 38th out of 139 countries.

‘This is a strong indicator of India’s global positioning, with this development being powered by our government’s laser focus on reforms for improving logistics infrastructure. In October 2021, the government of India launched the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) towards a coordinated approach, leveraging technology, for infrastructure planning and development,’ said Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Logistics Performance Index is an interactive benchmarking tool developed by the World Bank. It considers six parameters to evaluate performance.