NCERT textbook deletions: Kerala Education Minister requests review from the Centre

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has requested a review of the NCERT’s recent controversial omission of certain portions from class 11 and 12 textbooks. The state minister stated in letters sent to PM and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday that it is critical to ensure that children receive a comprehensive and balanced education through text books in order to shape them as responsible citizens and future leaders. Recently, the NCERT dropped portions of its class 12 history textbook on Mahatma Gandhi and how his pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity “provoked Hindu extremists” in the name of syllabus rationalization. It also omitted the section in which the government banned the RSS following Gandhi’s assassination. A squabble has erupted over the revision of textbooks by obscuring facts. Sivankutty emphasized the importance of serious interventions in preserving the integrity of our educational system and making the country’s rich and diverse history accessible to the younger generation. Concerned about the NCERT’s decision to remove key chapters and sections from textbooks in the name of rationalization, he said it should be reviewed as soon as possible.