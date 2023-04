Repair works: : Railways cancel major train services, including Jan Shatabdi, Intercity on Thursday

Chalakudy: Railway cancelled major train services, including Jan Shatabdi Express on Thursday on account of the maintenance works on railway track in Chalakudy. The guards on the track on Chalakudy railway bridge on Ernakulam- Shoranur route will be changed from 6 am to 10 pm on Thursday. Certain services will be partially cancelled as the trains will be allowed to pass via single track at Chalakudy on Thursday. Railway has also directed to reduce the speed when the train reaches here.

Train services cancelled on Thursday

Thiruvanthapuram- Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express (12082)

Kannur- Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express (12081)

Ernakulam Junction- Kannur Intercity Express (16305)

Ernakulam Junction- Guruvayur Express (06438)

Kottayam- Nilambur Road Intercity Express (16326)

Nilambur Road- Kottayam Intercity Express (16325)

Nagercoil- Mangaluru Ernad Express (16606)

Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express (16605)

Tirunelveli- Palakkad Junction Palaruvi Express (16792)

Ernakulam Junction- Bengaluru- Intercity Superfast Express (12678)

Kochuveli- Lokmanya Tilak Garib Rath Express (12202)

Ernakulam Junction- Palakkad MEMU (06798)

Palakkad- Ernakulam Junction MEMU (06797)

Alappuzha- Chennai Superfast Express (22640)

Ernakulam- Shoranur MEMU (06018)

Ernakulam Junction- Guruvayur Express (06448)

Guruvayur- Ernakulam Express (06447)

Guruvayur- Thrissur Express (06445)

Thrissur- Guruvayur Express (06446)

Kochuveli- Hubli Weekly Superfast Express (12778)

Trains cancelled on Friday

Bengaluru City- Ernakulam Junction Intercity Superfast Express (12677)

Lokmanya Tilak- Kochuveli Garib Rath Express (12201)

Apart from these services, several other train services have been partially cancelled and rerouted on Thursday.