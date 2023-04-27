Train Services Disrupted in Kerala Today Due to Track Maintenance: Cancellations and Diversions in Effect

Maintenance work on the tracks in Kerala has resulted in the cancellation and diversion of several train services on Thursday. The Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur and Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi services are among those that have been cancelled. The maintenance works taking place on the stretch between Chalakkudy and Karukutti have caused some train services to be cancelled fully, while others have been partially cancelled.

This disruption to train services has caused inconvenience to many passengers who rely on the railway system for their daily commute. ‘I had no idea that my train was going to be cancelled until I arrived at the station this morning. It’s frustrating because I have to get to work and now I have to find another way to travel,’ said a passenger who was affected by the cancellations.

The maintenance work being carried out is necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of the railway system. ‘We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our passengers, but these maintenance works are essential for the safety of our trains and passengers,’ said a spokesperson for the railway company. The railway company has advised passengers to check for updates and alternative travel arrangements on their website or by contacting their customer service helpline.

The train services that have been cancelled completely are listed below:

1. Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express (12082)

2. Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express (12081)

3. Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express (06439)

4. Nagercoil-Mangaluru Express (16606)

5. Mangaluru-Nagercoil Express (16605)

6. Thirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express (16791)

7. Palakkad-Thirunelveli Palaruvi Express (16792)

8. Ernakulam-Bengaluru Super Fast Express (12678)

9. Bengaluru-Ernakulam Super Fast Express (12677)

10. Kochuveli-Lok Manya Tilak Garib Rath Express (12202)

11. Lok Manya Tilak Kochu Veli Garib Rath Express (12201)

12. Ernakulam-Palakkad MEMU Express (05798)

13. Palakkad-Ernakulam MEMU Express (05797)

14. Alappuzha-Chennai Express (22640)

15. Chennai-Alappuzha Express (22639)

As Palaruvi Express was cancelled, Venad Express will be allowed temporary stops in Kuruppanthara, Vaikkom, and Mulanthuruthy stations. A stop for 1 minute has been allowed at these stations in the morning and evening (onward and return journeys).

The service of Raptisagar Express to Ernakulam will be terminated at Palakkad

Trains diverted

1. Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Hamsafar Weekly Express (20923) will be diverted via Virudhunagar Junction, Madurai stations. It will be diverted to Virudhunagar Junction – Madurai – Dindigul – Karur – Erode route. From Shoranur, the train will move in the usual route.

2. Kanyakumari Pune Junction Daily Express will be diverted from the stretch between Nagercoil and Salem stations. It would take the route Virudhunagar- Madurai – Dindigul -Karur -Erode – Salem.

3. Kanyakumari Bengaluru Island Express originating from Kanyakumari would be diverted between Nagercoil and Salem. This would also go via Virudhunagar Junction – Madurai – Dindigul -Karur – Erode – Salem route.