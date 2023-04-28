Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi leaves for CBI court

Almost ten years after she was discovered hanging at her home, a special CBI court in Mumbai is expected to rule on Friday in the Bollywood actor Jiah Khan suicide case, in which her boyfriend, film star Sooraj Pancholi, is charged with abetment. Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, could face up to ten years in prison if convicted. A S Sayyad, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge, heard the final arguments of both sides last week and reserved his decision in the case. Jiah (25), a US citizen, was discovered dead at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013.

Sooraj was later arrested on the basis of a six-page letter purportedly written by the Bollywood starlet and charged with abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306.In the meantime, Sooraj is out on bail in the case. The CBI claimed that the letter seized by the Mumbai police, who initially investigated the case, was written by Jiah Khan. According to the central agency, the note described Jiah Khan’s “intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture” at the hands of Sooraj, which led her to commit suicide. Sooraj claimed in his final statement to the court that the investigation and chargesheet were false, and that prosecution witnesses testified against him at the request of complainant Rabia Khan, the police, and the CBI.