Party fund reached Rs 1250 crore; earns Rs 7 crore in monthly bank interest

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has a party fund of Rs 1,250 crore, which includes Rs 767 crore in bank deposits earning Rs seven crore per month in interest, according to party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rao said at the BRS Foundation Day on Thursday that interest income is used to cover expenses such as running the party, building party offices in districts, and campaigning. The party fund has grown to Rs 1,250 crore, with Rs 767 crore deposited in banks. Expenses for running the party, building party offices in the districts, campaigning, and infrastructure creation are covered by this, he said. KCR stated during the plenary on October 21, 2021 that the party (then TRS) had fixed deposits worth Rs 425 crore that were earning Rs two crore per month in interest.

The BRS passed a resolution on the party’s financial affairs at its meeting. According to the resolution, the party president will oversee the party’s financial affairs, including the opening of bank accounts in other states and the establishment of systems for media coordination for the party’s campaign, among other things. The BRS party office in Delhi will be inaugurated on May 4, according to the party. Meanwhile, the party has decided to invest in TV advertisements and film production in the future in order to reach out to the masses across the country, and the party will also run a TV channel if necessary. KCR advised his party members and public representatives to maintain transparency in all aspects and to avoid corruption under any circumstances.