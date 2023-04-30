5 Things to Avoid Every Night

1) Sleeping on hair

Sleeping on the hair, in addition to causing hair breakage, weakens the hair follicles due to friction while you toss and turn. This can make the hair dry and brittle, resulting in split ends and breakage. The friction from the pillow can also cause the hair to tangle and break further.

2) Drinking alcohol before going to bed

You should avoid drinking beverages before going to bed. When you consume caffeinated beverages before going to bed, your skin’s ability to repair and rejuvenate at night is harmed. Caffeine is a stimulant that can disrupt sleep and make it difficult to fall and stay asleep.

3) Sleeping on the tummy

Sleeping on one’s stomach should be avoided at night. This will harm your skin and cause your breasts to sag as the pressure causes wrinkles to form on the breasts. Furthermore, sleeping on your stomach can put a lot of strain on your neck and spine, and can even cause spinal misalignment.

4)Late-night conversations

Bacteria thrive on the screen of a mobile phone. Placing your phone on your face will result in pimples, while constant use will result in saggy eyes and dark circles. Furthermore, the bright light emitted by mobile phones is hazardous to your eyes Blue light emitted by mobile phones can also harm the eyes, causing vision problems, headaches, and fatigue.

5) Not changing the linens

It is recommended that bed linen and pillowcases be changed once a week. Because of the oil and dead skin cells found on dirty pillowcases, sleeping on them causes acne breakouts. The oil and dead skin cells that accumulate on pillowcases over time can clog pores and irritate the skin.