FIR filed against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat

According to police sources, a FIR was filed on Saturday against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh over his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a rally two days ago.Surendra Singh Jadawat, a Congress leader and former MLA, filed the complaint, which resulted in the filing of the

FIR.Shekhawat allegedly described Gehlot as the “Ravana of politics in Rajasthan” and asked people to “resolve to establish Ram Rajya in the state” at the BJP’s ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Chittorgarh on Thursday. The FIR has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 500 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, the police sources said.