Indian origin citizens received South Africa’s highest awards

When President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the annual event in Pretoria on Friday, two South African Indian-origin citizens, the late struggle icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim and scientist Dr Aboubaker Ebrahim Dangor, were among the many recipients of National Orders. National Orders are the highest honours bestowed by South Africa on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of democracy and improved the lives of South Africans. Individual contributions to building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa, as envisaged in our Constitution, are also recognised by National Orders.Ebrahim, also known as ‘Ebie,’ died in December 2019 after a long illness, shortly before his wife Shannon released his autobiography ‘Beyond Fear — Reflections of a Freedom Fighter.