PM Modi credited for success of ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign by its founder

Sunil Jaglan, the founder of the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign, launched the initiative in 2015 from Bibipur village in Jind to raise awareness about female foeticide. The campaign urged people to take photos with their daughters and upload them on social media, and later created a dedicated website for the same. Jaglan, a former Sarpanch of Bibipur, said that the campaign has been successful in bringing a change in people’s mindset towards the girl child. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned the campaign in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, and Jaglan credits the government’s ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign for its success.

Jaglan, a father of two daughters, has been working for women empowerment and village development for several years. He has also launched a campaign called Digital India with Laado, where family names were replaced with their daughters’ names on nameplates. Jaglan has created an online museum where people can post selfies with their daughters, and the campaign has received selfies from 80 countries. Jaglan said that he has participated in several events in Delhi to celebrate the 100th edition of the PM’s monthly radio address. He also recalled organising a women-oriented Khap Panchayat in Bibipur village in 2012, where women participated and raised their voice against female foeticide.