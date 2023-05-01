China’s Zhurong rover has, for the first time, found traces of recent water activity on Mars

Chinese scientists have announced that the Zhurong rover has discovered signs of recent water activity on Mars, indicating that the planet has areas where living conditions may be possible. This is the first time that evidence of liquid water has been detected at low latitudes, away from Mars’ poles.

The rover detected signs of liquid water on sand dunes, which are salt-rich and have cracks and crusts, rather than detecting frost or ice. The rover observed that the saltwater evaporated due to temperature fluctuations, and then left behind newly-formed minerals which seeped between the sand grains, cementing them to form a crust. The discovery of liquid water on Mars could provide clues for the future search for extraterrestrial life.

Scientists have long believed that Mars once had an earth-like climate, with an ocean flowing across its surface about three billion years ago. However, they have been puzzled by where all the water went, and they believe that most of it may have become trapped in the planet’s outer layer or crust. The discovery of water on Mars is a significant breakthrough that could provide insight into the planet’s evolutionary history.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) led the research, and Professor QIN Xiaoguang stated that the study’s findings were essential for understanding the evolutionary history of the Martian climate and identifying a habitable environment for future research.

The research team used data obtained by the Zhurong rover’s Navigation and Terrain Camera (NaTeCam), Multispectral Camera (MSCam), and Mars Surface Composition Detector (MarSCoDe). The researchers discovered that the dune’s surface layer was rich in hydrated sulfates, hydrated silica, iron oxide minerals, and possibly chlorides.

The discovery of water on Mars has been a significant focus of space research for years, and the Zhurong rover’s recent discovery could provide future researchers with a better understanding of the planet’s geological history and possible habitats for life.