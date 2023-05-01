Four kids abandoned by couple in Indore

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore said on Monday that a couple vanished after abandoning their four children aged two to eight years. On Sunday night, the children were discovered crying in front of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital, according to Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station.

He stated that the boys are two and four years old, while the girls are six and eight years old. According to the official, the children informed the police that they were from the Barwani district and that their parents had left them saying that they would bring them food. The children have been handed over to the NGO Childline, and a search for the missing parents has begun.