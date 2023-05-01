India urges the G20 to collaborate on evidence-based research

A top Indian official has urged the G20 countries to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research ahead of the annual India-US BioPharma and Healthcare Summit, which will be attended by scientists, academicians, corporate leaders, and officials from both countries. “I urge G20 member countries, businesses, academics, and scientists to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research and analytics to ensure preparedness in health systems and build adaptable global supply chains that can deliver instantaneously during a crisis,” Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, said in a statement released on Sunday by the USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC).

The USAIC also announced that its 17th annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit will be held virtually on May 3. Kant stated that G20 member countries share equal responsibility for ensuring robust and resilient health systems that provide citizens with health security. He stated that the G20’s Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG), Science20, and Startup20 aim to achieve socioeconomic equity through research, innovation, partnership, and collaboration.

Other important participants include Johnson & Johnson’s Chairman and CEO Joaquin Duato; Pfizer’s Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla; Biogen’s CEO Christopher Viehbacher, Merck’s former Chairman and CEO Kenneth Frazier along with top venture capitalists, academic leaders from Harvard, MIT, MD Anderson and Global Research and Development heads of Takeda, Sanofi, Amgen, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, demonstrating the interest of global BioPharma companies to collaborate with India.