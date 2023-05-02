Air India to start daily flight services on this route from May 3: Details

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India will start new daily flight service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai route. The daily flight service will begin from May 3. The air carrier will deploy its A320-Neo aircraft for the service.

Flight AI 609 will depart from Mumbai at 6:30 am and arrive in Coimbatore at 8:20 am. The return AI 608 flight will depart Coimbatore at 9 am and reach Mumbai by 11 am. The same flight will also allow passenger to fly to London and San Francisco from Mumbai.