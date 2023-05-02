Deadline: 12 June – Apply for Rehabilitation Training for Locomotor Disabilities

Four institutes in India train professionals in the rehabilitation of individuals with locomotor disabilities. The entrance exam for admission to these institutes will be held on 9th July at twenty-seven centers across the country, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Candidates have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions within 120 minutes, covering maths, physics, and chemistry/biology, with each section carrying thirty marks. Candidates also have to answer questions on general knowledge and general ability, which carries ten marks, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. The online application deadline is 12th June, and the application fee is Rs. 1000, which is Rs. 800 for scheduled categories and persons with disabilities.

Candidates with 50% marks in Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and English in plus two are eligible for BPT and BOT courses. For scheduled/backward categories, 40% marks are required, while persons with disabilities need 45% marks. The eligibility for BOP is the same as above, except candidates could opt for Maths instead of Biology. Candidates also need to follow the age-related criteria. Those who are admitted to these four-year-long courses need to complete a six-month-long internship too.

The annual fee at the Kolkata center is Rs. 61,000, while it is Rs. 48,000 at Cuttack, Rs. 44,000 in Chennai, and Rs. 51,520 in New Delhi, with hostel fees being additional. Candidates would get a stipend during the internship. The entrance exam is conducted by the Chairman, CET – 2023, National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities, Kolkata – 700090. Interested candidates could reach out to the institute via [email protected] or through their website, www.niohkol.nic.in.

In the words of the organizers, ‘Apply before 12 June and take your first step towards a rewarding career in locomotor disabilities rehabilitation.’