Indian-origin man convicted of killing three boys who played doorbell prank at his house in California in 2020

An individual of Indian origin was found guilty of murdering three 16-year-old boys who played a prank by ringing his doorbell in California in 2020. According to authorities, Anurag Chandra intentionally collided his vehicle into a Toyota Prius carrying six teenagers, causing it to crash into a tree, which resulted in the death of three of them, while others suffered injuries.

During his testimony, Chandra claimed that one of the teenagers exposed his buttocks before fleeing, causing him to become ‘extremely, extremely mad.’ At the time of the incident, Chandra was heavily intoxicated, and law enforcement officials claimed that he had consumed 12 beers that day.

Chandra stated that he was concerned about his family’s safety and followed the boys before crashing his car into theirs in Temescal Valley. He then fled the scene, admitting that he drove up to 99 miles per hour before the fatal crash.

Court records revealed that Chandra was already facing charges of battery on a cohabitant and child endangerment when the incident occurred. On January 19, 2020, the teens were having a sleepover when the tragedy occurred.

One of them decided to jump into a pool or do a ‘doorbell ditch,’ according to investigators. They drove to a nearby house where one of the boys rang Chandra’s doorbell and then ran back to the Prius. Chandra, officials said, chased after them in his Infinity Q50.

He rammed them, and they crashed into a tree in Temescal Valley, approximately 60 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Daniel Hawkins of Corona, Drake Ruiz of Corona, and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside, all 16, were killed.

Sergio Campusano, who was 18 years old at the time, was driving the Prius. He and then-13-year-olds Joshua Hawkins and Joshua Ivascu survived the crash.