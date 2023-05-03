Mangaladevi temple festival in Idukki to be held on May 5 – a yearly occurrence.

The Mangaladevi temple festival, also known as Chitra Pournami, is a yearly occurrence and will be held on May 5th at the Mangaladevi temple located inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Idukki. This festival is the only time of the year when entry into the temple is permitted. The temple attracts a large number of devotees who come to offer prayers.

Authorities have assured that all necessary arrangements will be made to facilitate the devotees’ visit to the temple while ensuring their safety and safeguarding the forest and the temple in an eco-friendly manner.

The temple, situated on a hill along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, has been constructed in the ancient architectural style with square blocks of granite. There are four temple complexes, of which the main puja is performed in two. One of the deities is Mangaladevi, while the other is Lord Shiva.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is unique and differs from those of other temples. It is a one-room sanctum sanctorum without any nadapanthal or gopura vathil. Devotees can stand quite near to the idol and offer prayers, as there is only a granite step separating them from the idol. The idol of Kannaki or Mangaladevi is made of silver.

To reach the temple, several jeep services are available from Kumily on the day of the festival. The temple is 13 km away from Kumily in Idukki district. Entry to the temple between 6 am and 4 pm is through the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, and private vehicles are not allowed. As the area is disputed, entry is permitted only in the presence of Theni and Idukki District Collectors and police chiefs.

The festival at the Mangaladevi temple is a unique opportunity to witness an ancient architectural marvel and offer prayers to the deities. As one devotee puts it, ‘It is a surreal experience to be a part of this festival, and the energy is palpable as devotees flock to the temple to offer prayers.’