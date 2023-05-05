3 people held after illegal hospital in Gurugram busted

Three men were arrested on Thursday when a joint team of the CM’s flying squad and the Health Department busted an illegal hospital behind the Sahara Mall near Gurugram, according to police. On Wednesday, the team discovered a fraudulent clinic in Garhi Harsaru hamlet and detained its operator. At the Sector 29 and Sector 10A police stations, two separate FIRs were filed. The phoney Lord Krishna hospital was being run behind the Sahara Mall, according to DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM’s flying team. During the raid, a man was discovered treating patients without the necessary certifications. The facility was searched and an ultrasound machine and some medications were taken.

On Wednesday, the team also raided Shanti Clinic, which was operating illegally near Garhi Harsaru village’s train station. Ajay Kumar, the facility’s operator, was detained when he failed to present any degree or licence to operate the clinic. According to Dr. Gurinder Singh of PHC Garhi Harsaru, the accused Ajay Kumar is a native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and was turned over to authorities. At the Sector 10A police station, a FIR was filed against him.