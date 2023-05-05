6 Indians, including 4 Keralites, charred to death in Riyadh, Saudi

Riyadh: Six Indians, including four Keralites, were burned to death when their house caught fire in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday. As per reports, the deaths occurred in a fire at a residence near a fuel refilling station in Al-Khalidiyyah. The fire broke out at 1.30 am.

Two of the deceased are natives of Malappuram. The other two belong to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. All of them were newly employed at the petrol pump. Electrical short circuit caused the accident, authorities said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Abdul Hakkim (31), son of Yusuf of Tharakkal, Painkannur at Valancherry and Irfan Habib (33) from Melmuri, also in Malappuram.