After four student suicides in two months, IIT Madras initiates wellness survey campaign

IIT Madras has started a wellness survey project for students, staff, and faculty members after seeing four student suicides in the space of two months. More than 30 counsellors have been recruited.

Under the auspices of the National Health Mission (NHM), the Tamil Nadu government is conducting the survey, which will involve a one-on-one conversation with an expert in wellness who has been delegated by the NHM.

The wellness programme was launched by Professor V Kamakott, Director of IIT Madras, who also launched the innovative ‘Kishan Programme’ to build a bridge between individual students and staff for their wellness.

Four students have committed suicide at this prestigious institution in the past two months, the most recent of which involved a second-year Chemical Engineering B Tech student who was discovered hanging in a dormitory at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai near the end of April.

IIT Madras has said time and time again that it has worked to enhance and maintain the wellbeing of students, scholars, faculty, and staff on campus, all the while continuously analysing the numerous support systems in place. The institute does, however, claim that the post-Covid situation has been ‘challenging.’