Arikomban covers 40km in 4 days, returning to Periyar forest in Kerala

Arikomban, the wild tusker who was translocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki to the Periyar Tiger Reserve, has made his way back to the Periyar forest range from Tamil Nadu. The tusker crossed over to Kerala on Thursday night after traveling over 40 kilometers in just four days. The elephant was spotted in the Chulliyar area at the foothills of the Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary, near the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Forest department officials are closely monitoring Arikomban in different groups, receiving radio collar signals at an observatory in Thekkady. In addition to tracking through signals, the observation team was able to spot the elephant. Since signals were received from forested areas not far from populated areas, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has advised people living in the area to be cautious and has mounted surveillance to check whether the elephant is entering human habitations.

More forest guards have been deployed at the Periyar reserve as thousands of devotees flock to the once-a-year Mangaladevi festival held inside the forest. According to officials, the elephant is being closely observed during the festival to ensure the safety of both the animal and the devotees. In the words of a forest department official, ‘We have taken all necessary precautions and have set up check-posts to monitor the movement of the elephant. We are confident that the festival will go smoothly without any incidents.’