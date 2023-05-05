Authorities in Guatemala evacuate thousands of people after Central America’s most active volcano erupted

Authorities in Guatemala are working to evacuate thousands of people after the Fuego volcano, Central America’s most active volcano, erupted on May 4. Firefighters have reported that residents of the hamlet of Panimache have been taken to shelters. Over 1,000 people from five nearby communities have been evacuated to a sports hall for shelter, according to civil protection official Oscar Cossio. It is expected that this number will increase as a full accounting of the evacuees is carried out.

Civil protection official Rodolfo Garcia had previously said that around 350 residents were evacuated from communities near the foot of the volcano, which was seen spewing thick clouds of ash over farms and towns not far from the capital city. The volcano could affect as many as 100,000 people in communities around the peak, according to the country’s disaster agency.

The volcano, which is often known as the “Volcano of Fire,” has been seen sending out “pyroclastic flows,” which is a high-temperature mix of gas, ash, and rock fragments. The ash column ejected by Fuego has reached more than 6,000 meters above sea level. The disaster agency has reported that the ash is falling to the west and southwest of the volcano, and stronger emissions could follow as the “high level” eruption continues.

Officials have also expressed concerns about the rainfall forecast, which could lead to mudslides. Thirteen emergency shelters have been opened in four nearby towns, capable of providing refuge to 7,600 people, according to Garcia. However, he also told AFP that as many as 130,000 people live within areas exposed to falling ash, which has traveled as far as 100 kilometers from the crater.

When Fuego erupted last December, it forced Guatemalan authorities to temporarily close the country’s largest airport. Meanwhile, authorities have expressed concern over lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud, and debris that can bury entire towns. Lahars were flowing down four of the seven gullies on the volcano’s flanks, according to the country’s disaster agency. The transit police have also released photos showing cars and motorcycles stopped along highways to avoid getting bogged down in the fallen ash.