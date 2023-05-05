Commodity Market: Gold prices hit a new high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched a life-time high today. Price of sovereign gold surged by Rs 160 per 8 gram to Rs 45,760. Yellow metal is gaining for third day in a row. In the last three days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 1200 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 61,469 per 10 gram, down Rs 24 or 0.04%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 182 at Rs 78,220 per kg

Globally, the yellow metal prices were flat on Friday but are set for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. Price of spot gold remained firm at $2,050.63 per ounce, but was up 3% for the week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $2,058.50.