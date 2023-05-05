Court in Kenya releases the televangelist detained for the ongoing investigation into the religious starvation cult

On Thursday, a court in Kenya released televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero, who was detained last week as part of an ongoing investigation into the religious starvation cult responsible for the “Shakahola forest massacre”. At least 109 people were found buried in the forest last month, having apparently starved themselves to death on the instruction of a cult leader.

Odero was released on the condition that he deposit a non-cash bond of $22,000 or three million shillings, or alternatively pay a bail cash of 1.5 million shillings. Last week, police documents presented to the court suggested that multiple deaths had been recorded at Odero’s church and that the bodies may have been moved to the forest. Police had exhumed over 100 bodies from the forest in question, which is located close to the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi.

Kenya’s interior minister had previously accused Odero of involvement in the “mass killing of his followers”.

Odero’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, denied the accusations against his client, stating that no one had come forward to claim that a relative had died mysteriously at Odero’s church. After the hearing, Odero’s followers celebrated the court’s decision, with some shouting “We have seen the hand of the Lord”.

Odero was accused of crimes including killing, aiding suicide, kidnapping, radicalisation, crimes against humanity, child abuse, fraud, and money laundering.

Another pastor, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, founder of the Good News International Church and accused of inciting cult members to starve to death, remains in police custody. The majority of the 109 reported deaths are those of children.

An autopsy of nine children and one woman revealed that some victims were asphyxiated, but starvation was the primary cause of death. Mackenzie appeared in court in Malindi on Tuesday but has not commented on the accusations or entered a plea.