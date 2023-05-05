CPM suspends Alappuzha leader over wife’s complaint of domestic violence, extramarital affair, and sorcery.

Bipin C Babu, the vice-president of Alappuzha district panchayat, has been suspended from CPM for six months following a complaint filed by his wife, Mineesa Jabbar, who is also a member of CPM. The ruling party has taken action against him based on allegations of domestic violence, extramarital affairs, and black magic. The Kayamkulam area committee of CPM called for a special meeting on instructions from state secretary MV Govindan to suspend Bipin.

Mineesa had lodged a complaint with the Alappuzha district secretary three months ago, but no action had been taken. However, the matter was discussed at a secretariat meeting attended by Govindan on Sunday, who called for action on Bipin. The state secretary also reprimanded the district leadership for their delay in taking action.

‘I have lodged a complaint with the party leadership. I hope the party will take action against Bipin. I have faith in the party and its leaders,’ Mineesa said.

This action by CPM sends a strong message that the party will not tolerate any misconduct, even from its high-ranking officials. As MV Govindan stated, ‘The party will not tolerate any kind of misconduct, especially by its leaders and public representatives. The party will take strict action against anyone who violates the party’s principles and ethics.’