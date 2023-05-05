Demolition drive left hundreds of individuals homeless

The demolition push not only made hundreds of people homeless, but it also deprived them of basic necessities, education, and crushed their hopes. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) bulldozed over a thousand dwellings in the Bengali community of Churiya Mohalla Tughlakabad in Delhi on Sunday and Monday, displacing thousands of homeless people. Many of these people worked in low-wage jobs such as housemaids, labourers, drivers, and local cooks. Furthermore, following the demolition drive, the residents did not receive basic amenities such as proper sanitation and clean drinking water. Women were unable to bathe due to a lack of adequate accommodations, and they were forced to travel to the forest after dusk to relieve themselves while concealing from older males.

Ramveer, a 46-year-old resident, stated that the government not only damaged their homes but also misplaced all of their children’s educational supplies, making them reluctant to attend school. According to an official, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) gave the ASI an area of about 2,000 bighas around the Tughalaqbad Fort for restoration reasons in 1995. Section 19 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (1958) states unequivocally that no structure may be built in this protected area. Section 20 of the same statute also restricts new construction within 100 metres of the protected area.