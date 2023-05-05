Forex market to remain closed today for Buddha Purnima

Mumbai: The foreign exchange (forex) market will remain shut on Friday on the account of Buddha Purnima. The Indian rupee closed at 81.81 against the US dollar yesterday. The local currency gained 6 paise over its previous close.

As per market experts, the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market, sustained foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below $75 a barrel supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.24% to 101.09. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,338.00 crore.