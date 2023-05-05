Friend kills woman from Thrissur, dumps body in forest

A 26-year-old woman from Angamaly Parakkadu, Athira, was found murdered and dumped in Thumboormozhi forest in Athirappally on Thursday. Her friend, Akhil, was arrested for the murder. Athira’s husband, Sanal Kalady, had filed a missing persons report at the police station on the same day.

Following this, the police traced the last mobile tower used by her phone, which was located in Thumboormuzhi. Further investigation revealed that Athira had travelled with Akhil, who confessed to the crime after being taken into custody. Athira was strangled to death using a shawl. The police stated that Athira had helped Akhil financially on multiple occasions.