In Rajasthan’s Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, pregnant tigress dies

In Rajasthan’s Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR), a nine-year-old full-term pregnant tigress who had been suffering from severe constipation passed away while receiving treatment, according to officials. The tigress, known as MT-4, was the only big cat in the reserve and was full-term pregnant with three cubs. The tigress was reportedly living a robust life and was spotted pursuing a herd of animals on April 27 in the reserve, according to the officials.

The tigress, though, was first observed on April 29 possibly experiencing colic pain. After that, on April 30, a group of vets from Ranthambore and Kota kept an eye on the tigress throughout the day and found that it had severe constipation in the colon and intestine.

The tigress received an enema, and two fecaliths (hard, stone-like stool) were removed. But on Wednesday, the monitoring team noticed something protruding from the tigress’ anus, which was subsequently determined to be rectus prolapse, a condition typically seen in cattle.

At 8:54 am on Thursday, a group of vets, including specialists from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and physicians from Jaipur, Ranthambore, and Kota, tranquillized the large cat before replacing the rectum and anus. According to the field director of MHTR Sharda Pratap Singh, the tigress regained consciousness around 10.38 am but abruptly stopped breathing and died at around 1.15 pm on Thursday.

The tigress had three kids at full gestation that were due to be born in the following several days, according to the post-mortem results. Tejendra Riyad, a member of the team of veterinarians that performed the autopsy on Thursday night, said ‘It is not the loss of one tigress, but four tigers in MHTR.’

Wildlife enthusiasts questioned the transfer of allegedly contagious tigers from Ranthambore to MHTR and cited MT-4’s sudden demise as a significant setback for MHTR and Hadouti tourism.

Brijesh Vijavergiya, a wildlife lover, demanded a probe into the possibility of genetic infection in tigers at Ranthambore after veterinarians suggested it at the time of the deaths of tigers in the MHTR in 2020.