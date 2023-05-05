Indian Railways announces new special train: Schedule

Mumbai: The Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced a summer special train Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Bihar’s Samastipur. The train will run 6 days a week, with 6 trips in each direction.

Train number 01043 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Thursdays (May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1 and 8) and stop at Itarsi at 12:15 pm, before reaching Samastipur at 9:15 pm the same day. Train number 01044 will depart from Samastipur on Fridays (May 5, 12, 19, 26, and June 2 and 9), stop at Itarsi at 7:55 pm, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07:40 am on the third day.

This summer special train will have 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches- 6 air-conditioned third-class , 6 sleeper class coaches, 8 general class coaches, 1 SLRD (seating cum luggage rake) coach and 1 generator car. This train will stop at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur,Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Buxar and Arrah stations in both directions.