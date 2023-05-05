Indian Railways announces new summer special train: Schedule

New Delhi: The Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced a summer special train. The new train will connect Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai with Banaras.

The summer special train number 01101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Banaras special train will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 12.15 pm on 02.05.2023 and 06.06.2023 (Tuesday). Then the next day it will reach Itarsi station at 12.20 am and leave Itarsi station at 12.25 am and reach Varanasi station at 4.00 pm. Similarly, summer special Train No. 01102 Banaras-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will leave Banaras station at 6.00 pm on 03.05.2023 and 07.06.2023 (Wednesday), then reach Itarsi station at 08.55 am the next day. It will leave Itarsi station at 09.00 am and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 11.55 pm.

This summer special train will have a total of 18 coaches including 1 air-conditioned first cum-second-class, 1 air-conditioned second class, 2 air-conditioned third class, 10 sleeper classes, 2 general class and two SLRD. This train will stop at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chhivki stations in both directions.