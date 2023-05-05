Indian Railways to operate ladies’ special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train for women. The train will connect Panipat-Sonipat with New Delhi. The train will be operational from May 8.

The national transporter has planned this special train especially for working women. Now these women can board from all major and minor railway stations between Panipat and New Delhi. The time of the special train will also be kept according to the working women so that they can come to Delhi in the morning at the office and return home on time in the evening.