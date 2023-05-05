Jaishankar: Terror Victims won’t sit with Perpetrators

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a scathing attack on his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at the SCO meeting on Friday, referring to him as a ‘promoter, justifier, and spokesperson’ of the terrorism industry. Speaking about Pakistan’s credibility in dealing with terrorism, Jaishankar said it was depleting faster than their forex reserves. When asked about the possibility of talks between India and Pakistan on combatting terrorism, Jaishankar replied, ‘Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism.’

Jaishankar also reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir ‘was, is, and will’ always be a part of India. He further clarified that Bhutto Zardari’s visit to India as the foreign minister of an SCO member state was part of multilateral diplomacy and should not be seen as anything more than that.

On the topic of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Jaishankar emphasized that connectivity is good for progress, but it cannot violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. He concluded by stating that Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly as a foreign minister of an SCO member state.