Kerala to establish 4 food streets emphasizing hygiene

The Ministry of Health has recently announced that it will provide Rs 4 crore to establish four model food streets in Kerala, as part of the initiative to set up 100 food streets across the country. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated under the National Health Mission for the project, with each of the food streets in Kerala receiving a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore.

The primary aim of this initiative is to promote hygiene and prevent diseases caused by unhygienic food practices. ‘The main objective is to prevent unhygienic conditions in food streets causing diseases,’ said a spokesperson. According to data from 2016, diseases caused by unhygienic food practices in India are up to 40 per cent more than in China, highlighting the need for better hygienic facilities, drinking water, and proper methods for garbage disposal.

The establishment of model food streets is expected to not only benefit the development of tourism in Kerala but also improve the overall health and well-being of the people. ‘These food streets will provide better facilities for the street vendors to ensure that they maintain cleanliness and hygiene while preparing food,’ the spokesperson added.

The allocation of funds for the establishment of model food streets is a positive step towards ensuring better health and hygiene in food streets across India. As the project progresses, it is hoped that it will set an example for other states to follow, resulting in cleaner and safer food streets for all.