King Charles’ coronation event to feature signature dish ‘Coronation Quiche’; Recipe

Coronation Quiche is a delightful dish that has been a staple at royal events in the UK since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. This savory quiche is filled with chicken, almonds, and a variety of aromatic spices, making it a truly delicious and satisfying dish. Here is a recipe for you to try at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked chicken, diced

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup milk

1 unbaked pie crust

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

In a large bowl, mix together the cooked chicken, slivered almonds, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne pepper, turmeric, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, and milk.

Pour the egg mixture into the chicken and almond mixture and stir well to combine.

Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie crust and smooth the surface with a spatula.

Bake in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes, or until the quiche is golden brown and set in the center.

Let the quiche cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

This delicious Coronation Quiche is sure to impress your guests and is perfect for a special occasion or a cozy night in. Enjoy!