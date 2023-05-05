Know the difference between ‘Sexually Transmitted Diseases’ and ‘Sexually Transmitted Infections’

STD is the short form of Sexually Transmitted Disease and STI stands for Sexually Transmitted Infections. Both these terms are usually used interchangeably. But, there is a significant difference between the two.

STDs are infections that result in a disease or illness. STIs refer to a condition where an individual has been infected without necessarily showing signs and symptoms of the disease. In other words, an individual can have an STI without necessarily having an STD.

Common examples of STIs include human papillomavirus (HPV), chlamydia, and gonorrhoea. Individuals can be infected with these diseases without necessarily showing symptoms, which means that the infections can go undetected for long periods. Examples of STDs include herpes, HIV/AIDS, and syphilis.

Also Read: Know how to prevent delayed ejaculation

Here are some effective ways to prevent STDs and STIs.

1. Using Condoms During Sex: The use of condoms during sexual intercourse is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of STDs and STIs.

2. Regular Testing: Regular testing can help identify infections in their early stages before they develop into STDs.

3. Avoiding Unprotected Sex: Avoiding unprotected sex is another way to prevent STDs and STIs.

4. Getting Vaccinated: Some STDs such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B can be prevented by getting vaccinated.

5. Making Healthy Sexual Choices: Making healthy sexual choices is important in preventing STDs and STIs.