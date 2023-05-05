Land scam: ED arrests IAS officer

After 10 hours of questioning, ED agents detained IAS official Chhavi Ranjan on Thursday under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly conspiring with land mafias to seize private and government lands in Ranchi.

Ranjan was summoned for questioning for the second time on Thursday, after being permitted to go home on April 24 after 10 hours of questioning. Ranjan is the eighth person charged in the land fraud. Seven people had already been arrested by the ED, including a circle inspector and land dealers. Ranjan’s role in transferring important lands had already come to light in a report presented to the state government by former Divisional Commissioner NM Kulkarni. The revenue department, on the other hand, is reported to have ignored all of these reports. Ranjan served as Ranchi’s Deputy Commissioner from July 15, 2020 to July 11, 2022.

On April 13, Enforcement Directorate agents raided 21 locations associated with Chhavi Ranjan in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The ED agents allegedly discovered damning documents pertaining to the land scam in Ranchi by a group with competence in generating bogus documents, altering and forging real ones. During his tenure, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted a stone mining lease for Angara on Ranchi’s outskirts.