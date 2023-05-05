Malappuram KSRTC bus attack: Man stabs woman and slashes his own throat on Swift bus.

In Malappuram district on Thursday night, a man stabbed a woman several times and then slit his own throat on a KSRTC Swift bus near Kottakal. The victim, Seetha, is a native of Gudalur, while the perpetrator, Sanil, is from Wayanad and works in a hotel in Kottayam. Both were acquainted with each other. The bus, which started its service from Munnar, was en route to Bengaluru.

Eyewitnesses claim that the argument between the two began mid-journey, and the woman was later shifted to a seat behind. The lights were dimmed when Sanil attacked Seetha. ‘He stabbed her multiple times, and when passengers tried to help her, he slit his own throat,’ said one of the bus employees. After throwing the knife outside, they were rushed to a hospital in Tirurangadi before being referred to the Medical College in Kozhikode. Sanil’s condition is critical.

This is a tragic incident that highlights the need for greater awareness of mental health issues. As Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, ‘This incident is very unfortunate. Such incidents are a reminder of the need to raise awareness about mental health and provide timely intervention.’ The police are investigating the matter, and we hope that justice will be served to the victim and her family.