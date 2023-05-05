Number of active Covid cases in country dropped to 33 232

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday, India has registered 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have decreased to 33,232 from 36,244.The death toll has risen to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, nine of which have been reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m.The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore(4,49,64,289). According to the government, active cases now account for 0.07 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination.