Phase I of UP Urban Civic Polls saw 52% voter turnout

On Thursday, the first phase of urban local body elections in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh was held peacefully. According to numbers published by the State Election Commission, 52% of voters turned out until 5 p.m.

Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh had the highest voter turnout of 62.41 percent in phase I polling, which decided the fate of 44,226 candidates for 7592 posts and 10 of the 17 mayoral positions. It was followed by Maharajganj (62.13%) in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Amroha (59.78%) in western Uttar Pradesh, Hardoi (59.53%) in central Uttar Pradesh, and Kushinagar (58.88%) in the far east. Prayagraj, the Sangam city, had the lowest voter turnout (30.32%). It was followed by the state capital Lucknow, where voters were busy enjoying the day off and only 35,42% showed up at polling booths to vote. While the Taj city of Agra recorded 37.21 percent, voters in Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, appeared hesitant to exercise their right, with only 38.89 percent voting. Following the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody, the voting took place amid tight security arrangements and the deployment of extra forces in Prayagraj. CCTV cameras have also been put in 67 of Prayagraj’s most critical locations.