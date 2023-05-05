PM Modi accuses Congress of using ‘divide & rule’ policy, hindering peace and development, labels them as enemy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying its entire politics is based on the ‘divide and rule’ policy. Speaking in Karnataka, Modi accused the Congress of hindering peace and development and labelled them as the ‘enemy of peace and development’. He went on to accuse the Congress of insulting and abusing India’s defence forces. He claimed the party protected the bosses of terror and encouraged appeasement. Modi also alleged that the Congress tried to save those arrested for conspiring to spread terror.

Modi claimed that the Congress’s only identity was ‘appeasement politics’ and urged the people of Karnataka to be cautious about the party. He said that wherever the Congress goes, investors flee. He called on the people to bring in the BJP with a ‘full majority and strong and stable government’ to be ‘praised and respected across the country and the globe’.

On the subject of development, Modi said he wanted Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agriculture development, fisheries and port. He said the BJP government was giving policy support to the startup ecosystem and working on preparing lakhs of young innovators for the future.

Modi also claimed that India had reached the fifth position among major global economies under the BJP government, surpassing the UK that had colonised India. He called on Karnataka’s support in his effort to reach the third position among global economies.

‘People of Karnataka have to be very cautious about Congress, JD(S) are also similar kinds of people,’ Modi said. Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among other BJP leaders were present at the rally.