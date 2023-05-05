Pune police arrest DRDO scientist for sharing confidential information with Pakistan.

On Thursday, it was reported that a senior scientist working for India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent. The scientist had been in contact with an agent of a ‘Pakistan Intelligence Operative’ through WhatsApp and video calls, according to an ATS official, who described it as a case of honeytrap.

Despite knowing that divulging the classified information in his possession could pose a threat to national security if obtained by an enemy country, the accused misused his position to provide details to the foreign country. ‘The scientist, by misusing his position… provided the details to the enemy country,’ an ATS release said. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing.