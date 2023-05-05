Rajinikanth starrer Jailer finally has a release date

The upcoming Rajinikanth film “Jailer” has finally been given a release date, as announced by the film’s makers along with a new promotional video. This latest video gives fans a sneak peek of some of the biggest names in the film industry, including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff.

Sun Pictures shared the news on Twitter, revealing that the makers of “Jailer” have unveiled the film’s release date.

In a behind-the-scenes video that was shared last year by the makers of “Jailer,” Rajinikanth could also be seen. Sun Pictures shared the video and gave fans a glimpse of the superstar on the set of the film.

The director of “Jailer” is Nelson, and the movie also features Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in important roles. Shiva Rajkumar’s role in the film marks his Tamil debut, as the Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar’s son.