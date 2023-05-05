Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ will hit theatres on August 10th

The makers of megastar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film “Jailer” have announced that it would be released in theatres across the country on August 10. On Thursday, Sun Pictures announced the release date and trailer for the film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, via Twitter.”#Jailer is ready to hunt starting August 10th,” stated the message. In crucial parts, “Jailer” also stars Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Nelson directed the picture based on his own script. This is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures, following his work on “Beast” with Vijay.The soundtrack for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.Rajinikanth was last seen in the film “Annaatthe” in 2021, alongside Nayanthara, Khushbu, and Keerthy Suresh.